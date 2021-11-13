Iran, Armenia trade can exceed $1 billion – Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia says the trade between Iran and Armenia is on the rise and adds that with a good plan, in near future, the level of turnover between the two neighboring countries could exceed from the current $400 million to one billion dollars a year, IRNA reports.

Abbas Zohouri made the remarks at a meeting with members of the Tehran Stock Exchange, who are in Yerevan to attend the meeting of the Federation of Asian and European Stock Exchanges.

He said that the level of trade ties between the two countries is increasing, and with proper planning, the level of trade ties between the two countries can reach from the current $400 million to $1 billion a year in the near future.

Reminding of the insufficient mutual knowledge of the economic activists of the two countries about the mutual capacities, Zohouri stressed the capacity of Aras Free Zone in Iran and Meghri Free Zone of Armenia, as well as the possibility of the presence of a large group of Armenian investors in the Iranian stock exchange.