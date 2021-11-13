SocietyTopVideo

In Paris, FM Mirzoyan pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the monument to Komitas in Paris, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan informs.

