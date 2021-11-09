No contacts between Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani leaders expected on anniversary of trilateral statement – Peskov

No contacts are expected between Russian president Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the anniversary of signing of the trilateral statement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

he said, “the trilateral statement of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Karabakh on November 9, 2020 is extremely important, its significance can hardly be overestimated.”

“We assess the documents of a year ago as extremely important, as important for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as documents that allowed to end the war and embark on the path of peaceful development of the regional economy and infrastructure,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

“The Russian peacekeepers are performing their functions [in the region], ensuring security, monitoring the ceasefire, the process of return of refugees. This is extremely important. Therefore, the significance of the signed documents can hardly be overestimated,” Peskov stressed.

He also said that contacts between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan are not planned on the anniversary of signing of the trilateral statement on Karabakh.

He said Moscow’s communication with Yerevan and Baku is regular. “As for the communication in trilateral format, if and when such an agreement is reached, we will inform. At the moment, there is no concrete understanding here,” the press secretary said.

Peskov told reporters on Monday that the exact date of the talks via video conference between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan has not been determined, but work in this direction is underway. Earlier, media reports suggested that a meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was allegedly scheduled for November 9.