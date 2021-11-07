Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi survives Baghdad ‘assassination attempt’

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said he escaped unhurt after an attack on his home in the capital Baghdad, the BBC reports.

Officials said his residence in the capital’s Green Zone was targeted by a drone laden with explosives, in an alleged assassination attempt.

Earlier media reports said Mr al-Kadhimi had been taken to hospital.

In a tweet, he called for “calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq”.

Officials said at least six people from the prime minister’s security detail were injured.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack, in an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies.