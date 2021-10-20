13 people hospitalized, 3 in critical condition after major road accident in Armenia

Three people injured in a major road accident in Armenia are in critical condition, the Ministry of Health reports.

According to the Ministry, 13 people were hospitalized after a minibus overturned on the 50th kilometer of Yerevan-Gyumri highway.

Ten of the passengers were taken to Armenia Republican Medical Center, three are in critical condition, two are currently undergoing surgery.

The condition of the others is assessed as moderate.

Three of the injured were taken to Ashtarak Medical Center, their condition is assessed as moderate.

This morning, on the 50th km of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway, a GAZel minibus drove out of the traffic lane and overturned.

Five were killed as a result of the road accident.