Malta now open to citizens of Armenia with valid Covid-19 certificates

Citizens of Armenia, Iraq, South Korea, and Moldova are now allowed to enter the territory of Malta as long as they are able to present a valid COVID-19 Certificate, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

The Maltese authorities announced last Friday, October 15, that the country has decided to recognize the certificates issued by these four countries as valid proof of immunity against the virus.

Accordingly, in line with the statement that has been made by Malta’s official travel portal, VisitMalta, all nationals of one of these countries are now permitted entry to Malta provided that their vaccination certificate meets the requirements that the country’s authorities have set.

Based on the current rules that Malta has, in order for a vaccination certificate that has been issued in Armenia, Iraq, South Korea, and Moldova to be recognised, the document should indicate that the holder has been fully immunised with one of the vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

This indicates that Armenians, Iraqis, South Koreans, and Moldovans will be allowed entry to Malta as long as their certificate proves that they have been immunised with AstraZeneca EU (Vaxzevria), Moderna (Spikevax), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), and Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty).

In addition to that, the Health Ministry of Malta has previously revealed that certificates that prove that the holder has been vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease with two different EMA-approved doses are also accepted provided that the doses meet the required time frame between one another.

Nonetheless, it has been highlighted that the vaccination certificate must indicate that at least 14 days have passed since the holder has received the last vaccine dose in order for it to be valid.

Since each country has the right to decide on its entry rules and the vaccination requirements, it is highly suggested that all those who plan to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic check the validity of their vaccine before booking a trip.

This can be done by using a vaccine-checker tool developed by VisaGuide.World, which allows travelers worldwide to verify if the jab they have been vaccinated with is accepted as valid proof of immunity by their destination country.

According to the latest update of maps, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) revealed that Malta is part of the green list. Consequently, due to the low infection rates that the country has registered, travel to and from the archipelago is not discouraged.