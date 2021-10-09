India’s Foreign Minister to pay first-ever visit to Armenia

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Armenia from 10-13 October 2021, India’s Ministry of External Affairs reports.

Minister Jaishankar will be visiting Armenia on 12-13 October. This will be the first-ever visit of an External Affairs Minister of India to independent Armenia.

He will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as the Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in bilateral ties and share views on developments in the region.