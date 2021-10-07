SocietyTop

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with His All Holiness Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 7, 2021, 14:55
Less than a minute

On a visit to Rome, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, met with His All Holiness Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who was also invited to participate in the “People as Brothers and the Future of the Country: Religions and Cultures in Dialogue” Conference and Inter-Church Prayer, organized by Sant’Egidio Community.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 7, 2021, 14:55
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button