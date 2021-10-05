SocietyTop

La Francophone Secretary General visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

She paid tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims and toured the Genocide Museum.

