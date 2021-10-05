Home | All news | Society | La Francophone Secretary General visits Armenian Genocide Memorial SocietyTop La Francophone Secretary General visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 5, 2021, 14:43 Less than a minute Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial. She paid tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims and toured the Genocide Museum. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 5, 2021, 14:43 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print