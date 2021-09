Varazdat Haroyan makes history as first Armenian to score in Spanish La Liga

Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan made history today, becoming the first Armenian player ever to score in Spanish La Liga.

Haroyan scored the goal in the 24th minute in Cadiz’ 3-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Cadiz announced the signing of Haroyan from Astana in May on a two-year contract, with Astana confirming his departure from their club on 24 June 2021. He made his La Liga debut for Cadiz, starting in a 1-1 draw against Levante on 14 August 2021.