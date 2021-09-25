Russia appoints new Commander of Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh

Armenian Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin and Major General Mikhail Kosobokov.



During the meeting, Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of Russia, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov introduced the newly appointed Commander of the Peacekeeping Forces of the Russian Federation in Artsakh, National Hero of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin.





The Armenian Minister of Defense congratulated Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin on assuming the new post and wished him success in the implementation of the peacekeeping mission.



Minister Karapetyan thanked the former Commander of the Peacekeeping Forces, Major General Mikhail Kosobokov, for the proper service during his tenure, and wished him success in his future activities.



The parties praised the efforts of the Russian Federation to stabilize the military-political situation in the region and expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.



They also exchanged views on regional security issues.