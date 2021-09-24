Azerbaijan’s struggle against Artsakh’s state symbols a manifestation of xenophobia

The fierce struggle waged by Azerbaijan against the state symbols of the Artsakh Republic is another manifestation of the xenophobic behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities and Armed Forces towards the Armenians, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement.

“The case of clearing the symbols of Artsakh statehood with knives from a bus transporting minors on the Goris-Kapan road, the demands to remove the Artsakh flag from various communities and buildings of Artsakh are vivid examples of the complete lack of tolerance of Azerbaijanis towards Armenians living in Artsakh,” he said.

“We must keep in mind that the symbols of Artsakh statehood are an integral part of our cultural values, so intolerance towards them is another proof that Azerbaijan is systematically fighting against Armenian cultural values in Artsakh,” the Ombudsman added.

“The symbols of statehood are the symbols of the right of the people of Artsakh to live in their homeland, to preserve their identity, to self-determination, and any encroachment against those is directed against the dignity of our people and the general system of rights,” he concluded.