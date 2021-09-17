Armenia’s Meghri battling major wildfire

Residents have joined firefighters to battle major wildfires in Ghaladash area of Meghri community. The local municipality had appealed to the community to join the firefighting efforts with SUVs and necessary equipment.

The residents headed to the scene starting from 3 am, head of Agarak community Gevorg Arakelyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

The fire started from the green area of “Arevik” National Park and spanned across a wide area, he said. The cause is yet to be determined.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the firefighting works were halted during the night and have resumed this morning. Additional forces have been involved in the activities.