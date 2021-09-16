Armenian President, WHO Director General discuss vaccination process

On a working visit to Geneva, President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Armenian president and the head of the World Health Organization talked about the process of vaccination against COVID-19. They noted that vaccination is the main means and opportunity to fight against the epidemic, for its prevention and treatment, and for restoring normal life.

The parties expressed concern over the fact that Armenia is still among the countries with a low vaccination rate and has recently found itself in the red zone, which implies possible restrictions for the country and its citizens. Vaccine is an affordable, safe and effective way to overcome the situation. In this context, President Sarkissian attached importance to the support of international partners.

President Sarkissian invited the WHO Director General to Armenia to meet with partners in the field of healthcare and participate in the third Armenian Summit of Minds scheduled for October 23-24 this year. The President proposed to organize a discussion within the framework of the summit on innovative measures for the treatment of COVID 19 and prevention of its new outbreaks.