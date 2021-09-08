PoliticsTop

EU’s Charles Michel discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement with Putin

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 8, 2021, 14:47
Less than a minute

President of the European Council Charles Michel and Russian president Vladimir Putin have discussed the prospects for Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement.

“Exchanged views on prospects for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement – confidence building and dialogue are needed,” Mr. Michel said in a Twitter post following a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on the broader region.

“The EU and Russia share an interest in regional stability,” Michel said on Twitter.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 8, 2021, 14:47
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button