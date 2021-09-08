EU’s Charles Michel discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement with Putin

President of the European Council Charles Michel and Russian president Vladimir Putin have discussed the prospects for Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement.

“Exchanged views on prospects for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement – confidence building and dialogue are needed,” Mr. Michel said in a Twitter post following a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Reiterated EU support to Ukraine’s and Georgia’s territorial integrity.



Exchanged views on prospects for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement – confidence building and dialogue are needed.



Condemned Belarus’s weaponisation of irregular migration against EU Member States. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) September 8, 2021

The interlocutors discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on the broader region.

“The EU and Russia share an interest in regional stability,” Michel said on Twitter.