COVID-19 antibodies can last for at least 12 months, study says

Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi has presented the preliminary results of COVID-19-related research, which has been carried out by university specialists since May 2020 in cooperation with YSMU young researchers, clinical residents, students.

A total of 8,000 tests were performed on about 1,500 patients who overcame COVID-19 infection. Participants in the research were monitored for one year on a monthly basis and continue to be monitored.



The result showed that COVID-19 is indeed a new coronavirus infection. In 6-7% of cases, no antibodies were found after the disease. However, there were cases, where antibodies remained in COVID-19 patients for more than a year.



In one case a person with antibodies caught the infection again.

Post-coronavirus brain changes were also studied. Those are mainly manifested by memory impairment, disorientation and depression.



The effects of COVID-19 on the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as some autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis were also studied. Young people are believed to be affected.



The possible effects of COVID-19 on the neuropsychological development of children are being investigated. University experts are currently conducting research to identify the mechanisms of the above changes.