EU stands ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in border delimitation and demarcation – Toivo Klaar

The European Union stands ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in the delimitation and demarcation of the state border, EU Special representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in a statement.

“Worrisome news continue coming from the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, with reported loss of life. Restate our call for immediate de-escalation, restraint, and engagement on delimitation and demarcation,” Klaar said in a Twitter post, adding that the EU stands ready to support.

Worrisome news continue coming from the 🇦🇲-🇦🇿state border, with reported loss of life. Restate our call for immediate de-escalation, restraint, and engagement on delimitation and demarcation. 🇪🇺stands ready to support. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) August 16, 2021

Two Armenian soldiers were killed as Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in different directions of the border on August 16.