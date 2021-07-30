Armenia welcomes the approaches set out in the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia has welcomed the approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resume the peace process, which are presented in their joint statement issued on July 29.

The previous joint statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the High Representatives of the Co-Chair countries, in particular on December 3, 2020 and April 13, 2021, clearly set out the priority issues of the peace process, which can provide a basis for negotiations.

“The statement of the Co-Chairs once again proves that the key to regional peace and security is a comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The incursion of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12, and the attacks on the defense positions of the Republic of Armenia in recent days have aggravated the situation. Armenia has always been in favor of de-escalating the situation, in this regard it has made concrete proposals, in particular, to withdraw the military units to the starting positions as of May 11.” the Ministry said. .

“We are confident that the targeted assessment of Azerbaijan’s actions will help overcome the explosive situation,” it concluded.