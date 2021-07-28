Lithuania to donate 27,500 dozes of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia

Lithuania will donate 27,500 dozrs of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia, the Lithuanian National Television and Radio informs.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the donation of 131,000 dozes of AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria vaccine to Ukraine, instead of the initially planned 100,000 shots.

It more than doubled the number of vaccine doses to be sent to Moldova, from 11,000 to 26,500, and approved 27,500 shots for Armenia.

Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys told the cabinet that the jabs would be shipped out to Moldova next week. Georgia has already received 15,000 vaccines from Lithuania.