Armenia wins gold at 51st International Physics Olympiad

Armenian students have won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 51st International Physics Olympiad held July 17-24, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

The Olympiad held in two stages was organized by Lithuania. It brought together about 400 students from 76 countries.

The Armenian team was represented by four 12-grade students. Artashes Gyoletsyan (Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics) won a gold medal, David Gyulamiryan (Quantum College) clinched a silver medal, Ruben Karakhanyan and Hakob Chakhoyan (both representing the Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics) won bronze medals

The Armenian team had won 5 bronze medals at the 50th International Physics Olympiad.