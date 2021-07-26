PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani units open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 26, 2021, 12:26
On July 26, at around 3:30 am, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from firearms different caliber in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

On July 26, starting from 11:30 am, the enemy violated the ceasefire in the direction of Ararat section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly in Yeraskh, opening fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Armenian side undertook countermeasures.

