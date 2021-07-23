Three soldiers wounded as Azerbaijan fires at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik

Three Armenian servicemen were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The injuries are not life-threatening, the Ministry says.

The firing was preceded by shootout in the Azerbaijani military bases, which could be due to an interpersonal incident between the Azerbaijani military.

“This is evidenced by the fact that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan states in its message that an Azerbaijani soldier was killed after the fire opened by the Armenian side,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said, adding that the Armenian side refrained from counter-action until the moment the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia strongly condemns the new provocation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and states that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.