Azerbaijan’s provocative steps creating new challenges for the region, Armenia’s acting PM says

The military-political situation in the region remains tense, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“Azerbaijan’s provocative actions and maximalist aspirations create new threats to the region, Armenia and Artsakh,” the acting PM said.

He emphasized the ley role Russia is playing in ensuring stability and security in the region.

“The joint group of forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, as well as the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh are of key importance in ensuring stability and security in the region,” Pashinyan said.

At the same time, he added, “Azerbaijan intends to disrupt the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9 and January 11, namely when it comes to the opening of regional communication routes and lifting the blockade of Armenia.”

The acting PM noted that Armenia continues to attach importance to unblocking of regional communications and is ready to continue the work in that direction with a view to reaching concrete results.

“We expect Azerbaijan to meet its written commitment to return all Armenian prisoners of war, civilians and other detainees,” he said.