Azerbaijani forces open fire at Yeraskh section of the border



In the evening of July 19, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocative actions, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

In particular, starting from 18:40, Azerbaijani units opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which resulted in an intensive exchange of fire. There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

The Ministry of Defense strongly condemns the recurrent provocation of the Azerbaijani side, and warns that any such action will receive a harsh response from the Armenian side. The entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, the Ministry said.