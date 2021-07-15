Businessman Jevan Cheloyants planning to build a new stadium meeting international standards in Armenia

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received businessman Jevan Cheloyants.

The businessman introduced his new urban development-oriented investment projects in Yerevan. He briefed Nikol Pashinyan on progress in the activities carried out in this direction.

It was noted that it is planned to build a new stadium in accordance with international standards for “Urartu” football club, which will contribute to the continuous development and progress of the club.

Welcoming the entrepreneur’s initiatives to implement new investment projects in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan assured that the government will support their effective implementation with the government’s toolkit.