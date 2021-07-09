Armenian Red Cross Society to provide cash assistance to displaced people

The Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS), in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and with the funding support from UNHCR, is joining the Government of the Republic of Armenia in realization of a cash assistance program for the people who arrived in Armenia as a result of the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the autumn of 2020.

The cash assistance programme will benefit around 14,400 individuals through allocation of the total amount of AMD 979,200,000 AMD – AMD 68,000 per person – during June 2021.

The displaced persons have registered in advance to be included in the cash assistance program by filling out a relevant application form on the website of the social service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia․

Joining the cash assistance programs of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, during the period of October 2020-June 2021, ARCS has provided the total amount of AMD 1,718,523,000 to 39 000 persons displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. The financial assistance aimed to help the families to meet their basic needs and support their host families.

ARCS, UNHCR’s partner NGO for the past many years, is a full member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, guided by the Fundamental Principles of the Movement: Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary service, Unity, and Universality.

As an auxiliary organization to the public authorities in the humanitarian field, the ARCS has been operating throughout the country for the past 101 years in the following strategic areas: Disaster Management, Population Movement, Social Support and Health Care, First Aid, Tracing, Youth, Dissemination of Humanitarian Values, etc.