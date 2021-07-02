Constitutional Court receives appeal from Armenia Alliance challenging election results

The Constitutional Court has received an appeal from Armenia Alliance, the Court’s Press Secretary Eva Tovmasyan informs.

The appeal requests annulling the results of the June 20 parliamentary election or calling a second round.

Eva Tovmasyan said no other appeals were submitted.

According to the final election results announced by the Central Electoral Commission, Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party won 53.91% of the vote. Armenia Alliance came second with 21.9%, I Have the Honor Alliance was third with 5.22% of the vote.

Two other forces – I have the Honor Alliance and Zartonk Party – have also announced plans to challenge the election results at the Constitutional Court.