President Sarkissian meets leaders of Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia parties

President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Edmon Marukyan, leader of Bright Armenia Party.

President Sarkissian said the Bright Armenia Party has played a role in the political life of our country for years, which is highly appreciated.



It was noted that Bright Armenia was one of the political forces that initially supported the idea of ​​holding early parliamentary elections to overcome the crisis in the country, which was a decisive factor in terms of the state’s stability and future.

The President expressed hope that although according to the preliminary results of the snap elections, Bright Armenia will not enter the National Assembly, the party will be active outside the parliament for the benefit of the country’s development and progress.

Speaking about their upcoming programs, Edmon Marukyan particularly said that the Bright Armenia will continue to present and defend their values ​​and ideas.

The sides also exchanged views on the internal political situation.

At a meeting with Gagik Tsarukyan, Chairman of the Prosperous Armenia Party, President Sarkissian emphasized the role of the Party in the political life of the country, appreciated its constructive stance on holding of early parliamentary elections, expressing hope that political force will continue its activity outside the Parliament.

The President considered it possible to use the Party’s political experience for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia and expressed confidence that as an extra-parliamentary force, Prosperous Armenia will continue to be actively involved in the political process.

The sides exchanged views on the domestic political situation.