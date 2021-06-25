Armenian President receives Austrian, Lithuanian and Romanian FMs

Today, President Armen Sarkissian received Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, who have arrived in Armenia as part of a regional visit.

The high-ranking European diplomats noted that the purpose of the regional visit is to emphasize the importance of the relations with the countries of the South Caucasus region and the Eastern Partnership for the EU.

In terms of effective cooperation with Armenia within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, the diplomats noted that in the run-up to the Eastern Partnership summit scheduled for December this year, they want to know about Armenia’s expectations from the summit. The interlocutors considered the summit important in terms of promoting Armenia-EU relations, as well as clarifying the steps after the entry into force of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

President Sarkissian and high-ranking European diplomats exchanged views on the situation in Armenia and the region after the war, in particular, humanitarian and border issues. The guests noted that the stability of the region is important for the European Union and expressed willingness to contribute to this issue.

President Sarkissian touched upon the issue of immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan, emphasizing that Armenia expects the support of international partners in resolving this urgent issue.

They also exchanged views on the June 20 snap parliamentary elections in Armenia and the situation in the country after that. They voiced hope that the election will help ease tensions and stabilize the country.

They also touched upon the deepening and development prospects of Armenia-EU cooperation in different directions.