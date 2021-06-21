“Dictatorship of law” will be established in Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan

A “dictatorship of law” will henceforth be established in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a rally in Republic Square, where he invited supporter to celebrate the victory in snap parliamentary elections.

He said the crisis in the country established after the November 9 statement has now been overcome “and we are returning to full-time work tomorrow.”

“A new page is opening in the history of Armenia and Artsakh, and we must start that page by uniting the national and public potential, establishment of truly democratic values,” Pashinyan stated.

The acting PM informed that tomorrow he will start political consultations with the the political forces that are ready for dialogue.

“I do hope that people are granting me this mandate because in this stage of history we must bring together our best cultural, scientific, economic, business potential, and invest this potential in ensuring the security and wellbeing of the country,” Pashinyan stated.

At the end of the meeting the symbolic “steel mandate” was handed over to the acting Prime Minister.