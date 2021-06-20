Gagik Tsarukyan says he voted for secure, developing and prosperous Armenia

Leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan says he cast his vote for secure, developing and prosperous Armenia.
Speaking to reporters at the poling station, he ruled out any post-election developments.
“Why raise unnecessary noise if everything goes as it should, people are casting their vote for the force they trust,” Tsarukyan said.
“What should I do if people chose not to vote for us?” he added.
Tsarukyan declined to comment on the perspectives of forming coalition with any of the forces.