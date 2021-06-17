Dutch Parliament adopts new resolution calling for release of Armenian POWs and civilians

A new resolution by the Dutch Parliament calls for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informs.



As a result of extensive discussions in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Dutch Parliament on Wednesday, at today’s plenary session the parliament passed a resolution by an overwhelming majority of votes (147 to 3), demanding the release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians.

The MPs remind that the return of prisoners is part of a trilateral statement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Russian mediation.

They note that the Geneva Convention obliges the parties to release the captives immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

The lawmakers call on the Foreign Minister to put pressure on Azerbaijan in the European Council to immediately repatriate all Armenian prisoners.