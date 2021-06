On June 15, Armen Martirosyan, the Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania and Agnė Bilotaitė, Minister for the Interior of Lithuania signed the Protocol on Implementation of the Agreement on Readmission between Armenia and the European Union signed between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.

Before the signing ceremony, Ambassador Martirosyan made a note in the guest book, the Embassy of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia informs.