Confidence-building impossible when hundreds of families are waiting for their sons to return – Armenian President

President Armen Sarkissian says it is impossible to build confidence, when hundreds of Armenian families are waiting for their sons to return.

There are hundreds of prisoners of war still in Azerbaijan, while the Armenian side has handed over all POWs, the President said at a forum hosted by Horasis – an independent, international think tank, headquartered in Zurich

“You cannot build trust when hundreds of families in Armenia are waiting for their sons to return and under the conditions when Azerbaijani soldiers are crossing the border to the Armenian side thus inciting tensions,” he said.