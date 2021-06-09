U.S. rejects use of force to demarcate the border, urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to return to substantive negotiations

The US is concerned by recent developments along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the detention of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces and the recent tragic death of two journalists in a land-mine incident, Acting Assistant Secretary Philip Reeker told reporters in Azerbaijan, U.S Embassy in Baku informs.

“Too many lives have been lost in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we are concerned the situation at the border could escalate. We call on both sides to resolve these incidents urgently and peacefully,” he said.

“The United States considers any movements along the non-demarcated areas of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be provocative and unnecessary. We reject the use of force to demarcate the border and call on both sides to return to their previous positions and to cease military fortification of the non-demarcated border and emplacement of landmines,” Philip Reeker noted.

“The United States urges the sides to return as soon as possible to substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The United States will continue to work with international humanitarian organizations, as well as our Allies and partners, to meet humanitarian needs in the region. But only through a peaceful settlement of the conflict can the people of the South Caucasus truly thrive and prosper,” he stated.

Acting Assistant Secretary Philip Reeker is expected to visit Armenia.