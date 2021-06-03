Russian Ambassador visits Armenia’s Syunik region

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin has been on a working visit to Syunik region since June 2.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission got acquainted with the service of the Russian-Armenian border guards at the checkpoints located on the Goris-Kapan highway (Vorotan, Shurnukh), as well as the peculiarities of the problems the border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service solve.

Upon his arrival in Kapan, Amb. Kopirkin was greeted by Mayor Gevorg Parsyan, who briefed the ambassador on the current socio-economic situation in the city, and thanked Russia for the participation of border guards in ensuring security in the region.