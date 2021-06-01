Armenia will not discuss any issue within the framework of corridor logic’ – Mher Grigoryan

The Armenian side has not discussed and will not discuss any issue within the framework of the “corridor logic,” acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters at the National Assembly,

“If under the term ‘corridor’ some people mean transportation routes, it’s another question, if by saying corridor they mean any degree of influence related to our sovereignty, I assure you that this is impossible during my discussions.” he said.

He assured that there will either be unblocking with the use of the exiting Armenian sovereign infrastructure or there will not be any.

He said the trilateral working group on unblocking the transport routes has been suspended after the intrusion of Azerbaijani troops into Armenian territory.

“This work can be effective and produce results only in case the overall atmosphere is at least stable. I don’t think constructive work is possible under these conditions,” Mher Grigoryan said.