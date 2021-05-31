Armenian Ombudsman, head of ICRC delegation discuss issues relates to the rights of POWs

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan discussed issues related to the rights of 6 Armenian servicemen captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces on May 27 with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia Caroline Douilliez.

Reference was made to the necessary steps already taken by the delegation, Arman Tatoyan said in a Facebook post, adding that they keep in touch with the families of the captured solders.

The Ombudsman said that issues related to the right of our compatriots captured before May 27 were also discussed.



