Mher Grigoryan briefs CIS PMs on developments on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia’s acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan took part in the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS member states in Minsk.

Addressing the participants, Mher Grigoryan draw attention to the events taking place on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, noting that the developments carry an obvious threats for the whole region.

The Acting Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that only the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the return of Armenian prisoners of war, can create conditions for considering the emerging issues within the framework of political-diplomatic toolkit.