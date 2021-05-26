China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia

On May 26, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the People’s Republic of China. From the Armenian side, the consultations were chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, and on the Chinese side by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.

During the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the international, regional and bilateral agenda. The Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister presented in detail the situation established as a result of intrusion of Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Avet Adonts noted that Azerbaijan fails to fulfil its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, continuing to hold Armenian prisoners of war and civilians hostage. Azerbaijan obstructs the entry of international humanitarian organizations into Nagorno Karabakh, destroys the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage.

It was noted that a lasting settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be achieved through negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Le Yucheng noted that China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, emphasizing that the full implementation of the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement is the guarantee of regional security and stability.

The parties ehailed the successful cooperation in the joint fight against coronovirus. Avet Adonts thanked the Chinese side for providing Armenia with 100,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine.

A number of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the economic, scientific-educational, cultural and humanitarian spheres were also touched upon.