Dutch MPs call for EU action to ensure withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia

The lower housr of the Dutch Parliament adopted a motion today, calling upon the Cabinet to plead for a clear EU call to Azerbaijan for the immediate withdrawal of its troops from Armenia, the Federation of Armenian Organizations of Netherlands informs.

The Netherland thus joins France, the US, Canada, India and other countries that have called for withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops.

On 20 May 2021 Dutch MPs and Foreign Minister Steve Blok discussed at the Parliament of the Netherlands the issues of Armenian prieoners of war, the violation of borders of Armenia by Azerbaijani troops, destruction of Armenian Cultural heritage by Azerbaijan, sanctions against Ilham Alyev, etc.

FM Blok pledged to continue to raise the issue until the last Armenian POW is released.