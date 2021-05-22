PoliticsTop

Security Council meets to discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 22, 2021, 11:22
Less than a minute

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council today.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the of actions aimed at resolving it and the further steps were discussed.

