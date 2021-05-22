Home | All news | Politics | Security Council meets to discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border PoliticsTop Security Council meets to discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 22, 2021, 11:22 Less than a minute Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council today. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the of actions aimed at resolving it and the further steps were discussed. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 22, 2021, 11:22 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print