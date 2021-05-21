Lithuanian parliamentarians express concern over reports of growing tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Members of the Seimas Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the Republic of Armenia adopted the statement on the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The statement notes that Lithuania is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The parliamentarians expressed their concern about reports of rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan with reports of an incursion into the Armenian territory.

The Members of the Seimas Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the Republic of Armenia urge all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement achieved on November 10 fully and to continue to negotiate a permanent and peaceful settlement. The call is issued for stopping all action that would undermine the ceasefire and escalate tensions.

The expectation is voiced that Azerbaijan will immediately pull back its forces.