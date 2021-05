France must act to stop new incursions of Azerbaijan into Armenian territory – Senator Christian Cambon

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian had a working meeting with Senator Christian Cambon, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan’s new provocations in the border regions of Azerbaijan and the security in the South Caucasus were discussed.

“France must act to stop the new incursions of Azerbaijan into Armenian territory,” the Senator tweeted after the meeting.