Armenia’s acting FM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discusses issues of regional security

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

The conversation focused on regional security and stability. Acting Minister Aivazian briefed Mr. Rreeker on the provocative actions carried out by the Azerbaijani armed units in the sovereign territory of Armenia and the ensuing situation.

Ara Aivazian stressed the inadmissibility of provocative actions of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of Armenia.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that the tolerance of such encroachments on Armenia’s sovereignty by the international community is fraught with the threat of destabilization of the region.