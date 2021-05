Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial today.

Gharibashvili laid flowers at the memorial to the Armenian genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.

The Georgian PM has arrived in Armenia for a two-day official visit.

Within the framework of the visit he has had meetings with Armenian acting prime Minister nikol pashinyan and acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.