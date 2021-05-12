PoliticsTop

Armenia’s acting PM chairs meeting of the Security Council

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chairs a meeting of the Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in a Facebook post.

No further details were provided.

