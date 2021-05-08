Armenian gravestones in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region vandalized

Unknown persons vandalised gravestones in the territory of the Armenian cemetery in the village of Kurba in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region. About 50 tombs were damaged.

The Armenian Embassy in Russia has condemned the act of vandalism, describing it as a clearly provocative action and an encroachment on spiritual values.

“It can lead to various consequences, negatively affecting efforts to preserve interethnic harmony,” the Embassy said.

“We are confident that the law enforcement agencies of the Yaroslavl Region will take all the necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” the Embassy said, adding that such acts should be condemned to prevent recurrence.