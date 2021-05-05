Rep. Schiff renews call for sanctions against Azerbaijan

Congressman Adam Schiff has once again called for immediate sanctions against Azerbaijan and cutting all military aid to the Aliyev regime, upon reports that Azerbaijan had killed 19 Armenian POWs.

“While we work to secure the immediate release of remaining POWs, the United States must impose harsh consequences on Azerbaijan, and those who enabled these crimes, and end the waiver that has allowed U.S. military assistance to flow to the regime in Baku,” Rep. Schiff said in a Facebook post.

“We cannot stand idly by as crimes against humanity are committed against Armenia and the people of Artsakh.My heart breaks for these 19 men and women, their loved ones, and the entire Armenian community tonight. I will always stand with them as we demand peace and independence for Artsakh. Always,” Schiff added.