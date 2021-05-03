Azerbaijani servicemen have tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners – lawyers

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners after the end of the 44-day war, lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan say.

“During the Second Artsakh War, which started on September 27, 2020, as well as after the signing of the tripartite statement on November 9, 2020, Armenian civilians and servicemen continued to be taken prisoner,” the lawyers said.

Nineteen of the captives were tortured and killed by Azerbaijani servicemen, which is considered a war crime.

The lawyers have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights regarding the facts of torture and killing of prisoners of war and other detainees.

Below is the list of servicemen and civilians killed:

Civilians:

Eduard Shahgeldyan Arsen Gharakhanyan Benik Hakobyan Yelena Hakobyan Serzhik Vardanyan Ella Vardanyan Genadi Petrosyan Yurik Asryan Misha Movsisyan Anahit Movsisyan Nina Davtyan Misha Melkumyan

Soldiers:

Erik Mkhitaryan Gagik Mkrtchyan Arayik Poghosyan Vardges Ghazaryan Yuri Adamyan Arthur Manvelyan Narek Babayan

Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan represent the captives at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).